Phillip Eyler Sells 4,268 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentherm alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after buying an additional 448,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.