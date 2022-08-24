Piper Sandler Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $553.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $553.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.67.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.53. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

