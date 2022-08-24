Piper Sandler Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.12.

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

