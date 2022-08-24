Prasad Gundumogula Acquires 18,233 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 18,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mondee Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of MOND opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

