Prasad Gundumogula Acquires 18,233 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 18,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mondee Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of MOND opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.98.
About Mondee
