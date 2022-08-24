Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.83% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading

