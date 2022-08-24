Primecap Management Co. CA Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $493.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

