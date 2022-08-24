Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

