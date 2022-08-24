Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Primerica were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.