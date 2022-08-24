Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,232 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Northwest Bancshares worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NWBI stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

