Profund Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $56,901,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $19,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

