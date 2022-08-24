Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

