Profund Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.