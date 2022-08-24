Profund Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.