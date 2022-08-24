Profund Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.