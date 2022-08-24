Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Woodward by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Woodward by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.