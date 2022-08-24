Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.