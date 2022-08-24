Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.