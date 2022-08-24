Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $264,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

