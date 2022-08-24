Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

