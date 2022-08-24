Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,249,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,115,000 after buying an additional 1,386,497 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.