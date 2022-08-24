ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $494.62 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

