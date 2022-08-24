ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LUMN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

