PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.