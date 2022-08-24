Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Issued By Cormark

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

TSE SCL opened at C$8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.61. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

