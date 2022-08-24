Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MSGE opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

