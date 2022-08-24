Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BURL opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $351.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

