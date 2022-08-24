Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.93 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.