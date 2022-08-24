Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Cormark (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

NYSE:BNS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

