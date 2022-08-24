Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

BCYC stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

