Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

