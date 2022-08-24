Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 53.77 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 52.82.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

