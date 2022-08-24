Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 21,747 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WOW opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

