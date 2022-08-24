Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $362,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.48.

