Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VTEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in VTEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
VTEX stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $720.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.87.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
