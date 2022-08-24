Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 428.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,608,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

