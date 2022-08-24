Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 252.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

