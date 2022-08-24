Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $391,000 Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Shares of SGHT opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.53. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

