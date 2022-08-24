Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 45.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allakos by 200.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

