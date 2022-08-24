Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

