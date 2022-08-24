Randall Colin Gouveia Sells 1,502 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ROG opened at $252.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.75. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $178.43 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

