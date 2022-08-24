Raymond James & Associates Has $44.94 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of LKQ worth $44,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

