Raymond James & Associates Purchases 127,416 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of DocuSign worth $45,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,052,000 after buying an additional 352,370 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

