Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,296 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.