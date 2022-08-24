Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,466 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.