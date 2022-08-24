Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $53,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after acquiring an additional 308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

ADI opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

