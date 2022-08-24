Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,038 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $60,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,092,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

