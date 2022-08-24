Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 50,639 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $60,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

