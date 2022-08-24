Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

