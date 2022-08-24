Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $55.49 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

