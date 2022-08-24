Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $61.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $61,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.